Reveal tighter, brighter skin with our Collagen Retinol Anti-Aging Cream with Pure CBD Oil! Retinol, an active ingredient in this product, is formulated to help boost your skin's radiance & skin tone. Our cream, blended with pure CBD Hemp Oil is the perfect recipe for brightening the skin, while reducing the pore size & appearance of UV damage. CBD is a powerful antioxidant which plays a key role in repairing & preventing free radical damage. Add this cream to your daily skin care routine to promote smoother and revitalized skin! Helps to reverse visible signs of aging. Helps to improve overall texture & complexion. Apply twice daily to face & neck.