Duration: 1 Month Enrollment: 1 Year Format: 100% Online Audience: Cannabis Cultivation Overview Become a certified Greenhouse Grower…and start your journey as a master grower today. Planning a greenhouse is not the easiest task. There are many intertwined components and several sizes available. This certification introduces you to small-scale commercial greenhouse production and helps you develop the skills needed to design, supervise, and grow in a greenhouse. Whether you are a novice greenhouse grower or have been at it awhile, our Greenhouse Grower Certification will give you the tools you need to achieve your greenhouse dreams. Our Greenhouse Grower Certification will provide you with comprehensive training to operate greenhouses and outdoor frames, so you can successfully cultivate cannabis using the power of sunlight. Learn the design and use of enclosed structures to manipulate controlled environments, effects on growth as applied to cannabis, and the seasonal process of cultivating outdoors. Growers who utilize greenhouses often achieve unbelievable quality with their plants, because it is difficult to match the optimal energy of the sun indoors. With our Greenhouse Grower Certification, you will learn the skills you need to harness that power and grow thriving cannabis. With the high cost of electricity to cultivate commercial gardens indoors, greenhouses provide the ability for higher production yields and the ability to lower costs using natural sunlight. This certification is intended for those going into or already working in the cannabis industry. Much of the time online requires the study of greenhouse structures, heating systems, nutrition, soil formulation, and pest management. Learning Objectives Cannabis Life Cycle Seeds and Seedlings Vegetative Growth Harvesting Cannabis Protect Crops From Outdoor Environments Greenhouses and Outdoor Frames Electricity and Timers Soil and Containers Water and Nutrients Air and Environment Pests, Fungi, and Diseases Micro-Learning Format Video: 26 Interactive Trainings Resource: 26 eBook Guides Assessment: 10 Quiz Activities Glossary: Industry Terms Display: Digital Badge & Certificate