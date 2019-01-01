About this product

Hydroponic Grower Certification Duration: 1 Month Enrollment: 1 Year Format: 100% Online Audience: Cannabis Cultivation Overview Become a certified Hydroponic Grower…and push your future forward. Our Hydroponic Grower Certification will equip you with the critical knowledge to use this cutting-edge growing method. Hydroponics has swept the world with its growing benefits. It has quickly become a major cannabis production technology and has proven to have several advantages over soil gardening. The rate of cannabis growth, when cultivated hydroponically, is up to 50% faster than soil growing under the same conditions, and the yield of each harvest typically results in a larger production. Using hydroponics indoors allows you cultivate cannabis year-round, regardless of the season outside. Indoor growing with hydroponics will allow you to have a perpetual harvest. Growing indoors requires you to artificially create indoors what the outdoors naturally supplies: water, nutrients, light, ideal temperature, and ventilation. Whether you are interested in creating an indoor hydroponic garden for the first time, or you have started on your own, our Hydroponic Grower Certification will give you the tools you need for success. Hydroponics can be complicated, so it important to understand the tools and the process. Our certification will help you whether you grow your own cannabis or grow for your employer. Growing cannabis indoors can be an efficient, clean and, rewarding enterprise with a self-contained hydroponic system. In our Hydroponic Grower Certification, you will learn everything needed to get started, including trays, pumps, tips and tricks, nutrients, timers, growing media and much more. Learn to apply the needed technical skills using hydroponic technology and how to apply it to cannabis production. Learning Objectives Cannabis Life Cycle Seeds and Seedlings Vegetative Growth Productive & Profitable Growing Method Harvesting Cannabis Indoor Grow Rooms Lighting and Electricity Water and Nutrients Hydroponic Gardening Air and Environment Pests, Fungi, and Diseases Micro-Learning Format Video: 30 Interactive Trainings Resource: 30 eBook Guides Assessment: 10 Quiz Activities Glossary: Industry Terms Display: Digital Badge & Certificate