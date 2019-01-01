About this product

Medical Strains I Love Growing Marijuana is a firm supporter of the medical use of cannabis. We’ve selected some of the best strains to support the treatment you need. High THC Guaranteed to blow your mind! Our High THC selection is perfect for those seeking some strong effects! Or try our Extreme THC strains. If you dare... Beginner Seeds For those just starting out we selected strains that are relatively easy to grow. Find the best autoflower and novice strains here. High Yield Our high yielding section contains the best cash crops we could come across.