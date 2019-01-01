About this product

Insta-Lift Instant Wrinkle Remover is a breakthrough formula used to create an instant “Face Lift” effect. It helps stimulate cell growth and fill in wrinkles within minutes! It not only helps to reduce existing wrinkles, it helps prevent their future formation. Inst-Lift reinvigorates the skin’s youthful process of both collagen and elastin production and it helps your skin retain moisture for ultimate rejuvenation.