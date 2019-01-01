 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by Cannabis Schools Online | Cannabis Stores Online

Massage Oil with Anointing Oil

$34.97MSRP

About this product

Made with a combination of CBD Oil, Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Zeylanicum (Cinnamon) Leaf Oil and more, this massage oil was created to provide a calming and soothing massage experience. This massage oil can be used on desired areas to soothe aches and pains, as well as provide comfort and relaxation!

About this brand

Online Certificate Training To Work In The Cannabis Industry for job seekers, business owners, medical staff, patients, or anyone with a passion for cannabis and it's very many possibilities.