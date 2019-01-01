 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

  5. TMCI Global MEDICAL CANNABIS CURRICULUM FOR NURSES Director: Eloise Theisen, RN, MSN, AGPCNP-BC

by Cannabis Schools Online | Cannabis Stores Online

$125.00MSRP

About this product

The American Cannabis Nurses Association (ACNA) and TMCI Global have collaborated to develop the first comprehensive, online medical cannabis curriculum for nurses. Topics include the Endocannabinoid System, Dosing, Medical Risks, and Legal Implications. The curriculum features 12 lessons from 11 different authors. Purchase grants each learner one year’s access to lessons and quizzes (access expires 365 days from the date of course activation). This product is available at a discounted rate for ACNA members. LESSON PLAN: Brief History of Cannabis Medical Grade Cannabis Cultivation Endocannabinoid System Cannabis Dosing and Administration Medical-Surgical Nursing and Cannabinoid Interventions Cannabis in Psychiatry Side Effects and Medical Risks Associated with Cannabis Use Cannabis Prohibition: The Harmful Consequences Cannabis Interactions with Opioids and Cannabis Addiction Hemp - Benefits and Uses Cannabis Research and Evidence-Based Practice Legal Implications for Nurses

About this brand

Online Certificate Training To Work In The Cannabis Industry for job seekers, business owners, medical staff, patients, or anyone with a passion for cannabis and it's very many possibilities.