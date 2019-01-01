About this product

The American Cannabis Nurses Association (ACNA) and TMCI Global have collaborated to develop the first comprehensive, online medical cannabis curriculum for nurses. Topics include the Endocannabinoid System, Dosing, Medical Risks, and Legal Implications. The curriculum features 12 lessons from 11 different authors. Purchase grants each learner one year’s access to lessons and quizzes (access expires 365 days from the date of course activation). This product is available at a discounted rate for ACNA members. LESSON PLAN: Brief History of Cannabis Medical Grade Cannabis Cultivation Endocannabinoid System Cannabis Dosing and Administration Medical-Surgical Nursing and Cannabinoid Interventions Cannabis in Psychiatry Side Effects and Medical Risks Associated with Cannabis Use Cannabis Prohibition: The Harmful Consequences Cannabis Interactions with Opioids and Cannabis Addiction Hemp - Benefits and Uses Cannabis Research and Evidence-Based Practice Legal Implications for Nurses