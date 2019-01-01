 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Lubricants & oils
  5. Neck and Décolleté Anti-Aging Cream

Neck and Décolleté Anti-Aging Cream

by Cannabis Schools Online | Cannabis Stores Online

Write a review
Cannabis Schools Online | Cannabis Stores Online Topicals Lubricants & Oils Neck and Décolleté Anti-Aging Cream

$39.97MSRP

About this product

The neck & décolleté area is the first to show signs of aging. Our CBD Neck & Décolleté Anti-Aging Cream helps to tone, firm & tighten this area by forming a protective barrier while improving your skin’s overall elasticity & suppleness. This cream helps to stimulate the natural production of Hyaluronic Acid to naturally hydrate your skin & help minimize pre-existing lines & wrinkles. It contains Pure Hemp CBD Oil which has natural healing & protective properties. These natural hemp extracts help to repair damage from age and sun exposure, leaving your neck & décolleté area nourished with a radiant, youthful glow. Helps restore softness, firmness, and elasticity to this fragile area. Apply to cleansed skin. Apply to the Neck & Décolleté area twice daily. Apply a small amount & massage gently in circular motions from chin to the chest until fully absorbed. Tags: Neck and Décolleté Anti-Aging Cream Availability: In Stock Preferred Price: $39.97 Retail Price: $55.97 Tags: Neck and Décolleté Anti-Aging Cream

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Cannabis Schools Online | Cannabis Stores Online Logo
Online Certificate Training To Work In The Cannabis Industry for job seekers, business owners, medical staff, patients, or anyone with a passion for cannabis and it's very many possibilities.