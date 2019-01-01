About this product

The neck & décolleté area is the first to show signs of aging. Our CBD Neck & Décolleté Anti-Aging Cream helps to tone, firm & tighten this area by forming a protective barrier while improving your skin’s overall elasticity & suppleness. This cream helps to stimulate the natural production of Hyaluronic Acid to naturally hydrate your skin & help minimize pre-existing lines & wrinkles. It contains Pure Hemp CBD Oil which has natural healing & protective properties. These natural hemp extracts help to repair damage from age and sun exposure, leaving your neck & décolleté area nourished with a radiant, youthful glow. Helps restore softness, firmness, and elasticity to this fragile area. Apply to cleansed skin. Apply to the Neck & Décolleté area twice daily. Apply a small amount & massage gently in circular motions from chin to the chest until fully absorbed. Tags: Neck and Décolleté Anti-Aging Cream Availability: In Stock Preferred Price: $39.97 Retail Price: $55.97 Tags: Neck and Décolleté Anti-Aging Cream