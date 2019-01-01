About this product

Occupational Safety Certification Duration: 10 Hours Enrollment: 1 Year Format: 100% Online Audience: General Industry Overview For a safe and compliant workplace, workers need to complete basic safety and health information and education. Our Occupational Safety Certification provides training for workers and employers on the recognition, avoidance, abatement, and prevention of safety and health hazards in workplaces for the general industry. Our Occupational Safety Certification is an official general industry training for workers, it is intended to provide them with awareness of common job-related safety and health hazards. Our training is engaging, informative, and enjoyable to ensure that workers are more knowledgeable about workplace hazards, their rights, and how to increase workplace productivity. With our Occupational Safety Certification, you will explore safety standards and how to stay safe at work and, and you will learn how to identify and prevent common workplace hazards. Our Occupational Safety Certification will give you an overview of many components of workplace safety, so you can keep yourself and others safe. Workers in every industry will benefit from our Occupational Safety Certification. It provides training on the recognition, avoidance, abatement, and prevention of workplace hazards. It provides overview information regarding safety, including workers’ rights and employer responsibilities so you will master all critical aspects of workplace safety and be fully-equipped to avoid and prevent workplace hazards and accidents. Our training helps to ensure you are completely in compliance and follow the workplace safety standards that are required in your business. This training will give you the knowledge you need to stay safe and secure in the workplace, protect your coworkers, and keep the entire workplace in compliance. This Occupational Safety Certification is self-paced, and you can complete it on your own time at your convenience. Employers are responsible for providing additional training for their workers on the specific hazards of their job as noted in many safety standards. Learning Objectives Ergonomics Walking and Working Surfaces Ensuring Cannabis Workers’ Safety Personal Protective Equipment Bloodborne Pathogens Hazardous Materials Active Shooter Electrical Safety Machine Guarding Emergency Action Plan Safety and Health Programs Micro-Learning Format Video: 10 Interactive Pieces of training Resource: 10 eBook Guides Assessment: 10 Quiz Activities Display: Digital Badge & Certificate