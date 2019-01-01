 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Growing
  4. Learning
  5. Outdoor Grower Certification

Outdoor Grower Certification

by Cannabis Schools Online | Cannabis Stores Online

Write a review
Cannabis Schools Online | Cannabis Stores Online Growing Learning Outdoor Grower Certification
Cannabis Schools Online | Cannabis Stores Online Growing Learning Outdoor Grower Certification

$397.00MSRP

About this product

Outdoor Grower Certification Duration: 1 Month Enrollment: 1 Year Format: 100% Online Audience: Cannabis Cultivation Overview Become a certified Outdoor Grower today…and the sky is the limit. Our Outdoor Grower Certification is a comprehensive training about outdoor growing. You will learn everything you need to know to successfully cultivate cannabis outdoors for the cannabis industry. Outdoor growing has many advantages, but the primary one is the power of the sun! Not only is sunlight free, but it is also the best possible light we can give our plants. Whether you are an experienced outdoor grower or just starting out, our Outdoor Grower Certification will give you the knowledge you need to be successful right away. All plants – including cannabis – have evolved for thousands of years under the sun’s natural light. For the first-time grower with limited resources, an indoor grow can prove too costly to be an option, but an outdoor garden can yield plenty of quality cannabis without a large monetary investment. Outdoor gardening can also be an enjoyable and fruitful endeavor in addition to an indoor grow room if you need additional growing space. Growing cannabis outdoors provides great yields, but it can be tricky. There are dozens of factors that must be perfectly controlled when growing outdoors. To grow top-quality cannabis outdoors, you must be properly trained to approach growing as a business. Our Outdoor Grower Certification will help you. Growing outside means fresh air, natural sunlight, soil between your hands and the ability to easily grow cannabis in its natural environment. It is very rewarding. Learning Objectives Cannabis Life Cycle Seeds and Seedlings Vegetative Growth Many Factors to Consider for Outdoor Grows Harvesting Cannabis Outdoor Cultivation Electricity and Timers Soil and Containers Water and Nutrients Pests, Fungi, and Diseases Micro-Learning Format Video: 25 Interactive Trainings Resource: 25 eBook Guides Assessment: 9 Quiz Activities Glossary: Industry Terms Display: Digital Badge & Certificate

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Cannabis Schools Online | Cannabis Stores Online Logo
Online Certificate Training To Work In The Cannabis Industry for job seekers, business owners, medical staff, patients, or anyone with a passion for cannabis and it's very many possibilities.