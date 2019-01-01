About this product

Our CBD Overnight Skin Rejuvenator will surely become a staple in your daily skin care routine! Designed to plump & renew, this cream helps to accelerate surface cell regeneration so you wake up to intensely moisturized skin. Our Overnight cream formula with CBD Hemp oil continuously moisturizes throughout the night leaving your skin revived in the morning. Your skin will feel softer, smoother & younger with continued use. Our unique formula has a rich, non-greasy feel that promotes skin cell renewal while you sleep! This is an ultra moisturizing formula that reduces fine lines & wrinkles and promotes smoother, softer and more youthful skin. Apply to the face nightly before bedtime. Overnight Skin Rejuvenator Cream Product Code: Overnight Skin Rejuvenator Cream Availability: In Stock Preferred Price: $34.97 Retail Price: $50.97 Tags: Overnight Skin Rejuvenator Cream