 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Lubricants & oils
  5. Overnight Skin Rejuvenator Cream

Overnight Skin Rejuvenator Cream

by Cannabis Schools Online | Cannabis Stores Online

Write a review
Cannabis Schools Online | Cannabis Stores Online Topicals Lubricants & Oils Overnight Skin Rejuvenator Cream

$34.97MSRP

About this product

Our CBD Overnight Skin Rejuvenator will surely become a staple in your daily skin care routine! Designed to plump & renew, this cream helps to accelerate surface cell regeneration so you wake up to intensely moisturized skin. Our Overnight cream formula with CBD Hemp oil continuously moisturizes throughout the night leaving your skin revived in the morning. Your skin will feel softer, smoother & younger with continued use. Our unique formula has a rich, non-greasy feel that promotes skin cell renewal while you sleep! This is an ultra moisturizing formula that reduces fine lines & wrinkles and promotes smoother, softer and more youthful skin. Apply to the face nightly before bedtime. Overnight Skin Rejuvenator Cream Product Code: Overnight Skin Rejuvenator Cream Availability: In Stock Preferred Price: $34.97 Retail Price: $50.97 Tags: Overnight Skin Rejuvenator Cream

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Cannabis Schools Online | Cannabis Stores Online Logo
Online Certificate Training To Work In The Cannabis Industry for job seekers, business owners, medical staff, patients, or anyone with a passion for cannabis and it's very many possibilities.