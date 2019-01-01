About this product

Soil Grower Certification Duration: 1 Month Enrollment: 1 Year Format: 100% Online Audience: Cannabis Cultivation Overview Become a certified Soil Grower today…and give yourself an edge. Our Soil Grower Certification provides all the knowledge to create an indoor growing environment to cultivate cannabis that mimics growing outdoors in nature. You will learn to expertly grow cannabis with artificial lighting and using amendments and natural fertilizers to replenish soil nutrients. Growing indoors using soil is even more productive than growing outdoors. When you have full knowledge of how to maximize the indoor growing potential, you can exceed expectations have plentiful and perpetual harvests. There are tools and skills needed to ensure your cannabis plants have everything they need in the indoor environment, and you will learn those through this certification. Great lighting and soil are some of the most important components needed for growing cannabis indoors. In our Soil Grower Certification, you will learn how rich, nourishing soil is the key to beautiful gardens. As well, you will discover prevention of disease and pest control. In this certification, you will learn to enjoy soil growing cannabis indoors all year long, as you will be harvesting your own cannabis in the dead of winter or heat of summer, unlike traditional outdoor growers. Growing indoor cannabis using soil containers is easy to learn and a great method to gain experience cultivating your garden. However, it requires preparation and there are lots of options for growing methods. You will need to make educated decisions throughout the entire lifecycle to successfully grow cannabis in soil indoors. Whether you want to start a small indoor grow environment or need to apply the Soil Grower Certification on a large scale, you will gain the knowledge you need with our certification. The Soil Grower Certification offers you the best indoor gardening training. You will explore everything from lighting to natural soil, to supplements and essential indoor growing tactics, all to make your soil growing cannabis indoors experience the best possible. Learning Objectives Cannabis Life Cycle Seeds and Seedlings Vegetative Growth The Best Medium For Organic Growing Harvesting Cannabis Indoor Grow Rooms Lighting and Electricity Soil and Containers Water and Nutrients Air and Environment Pests, Fungi, and Diseases Micro-Learning Format Video: 30 Interactive Trainings Resource: 30 eBook Guides Assessment: 10 Quiz Activities Glossary: Industry Terms Display: Digital Badge & Certificate