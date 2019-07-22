 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
THC University

by Cannabis Schools Online | Cannabis Stores Online

5.01
About this product

Our certification courses are all online, giving students more information than any classroom can provide. Once you are certified, you will get a certificate of completion by email, or you can order a canvas framed certificate. Certificates are only rewarded upon request, and rewarded when students pass the final exam. Certified graduates get access to the jobs board, post resumes and employers can browse through certified students, and post jobs. Generally, students finish in 3 - 6 months.

1 customer review

5.01

Ambee143

Would recommend to anyone looking to further educate yourself (only cost 50$ a month)

About this brand

Online Certificate Training To Work In The Cannabis Industry for job seekers, business owners, medical staff, patients, or anyone with a passion for cannabis and it's very many possibilities.