Vitamin C Anti-Aging Serum

by Cannabis Schools Online | Cannabis Stores Online

$35.97MSRP

About this product

Our Vitamin C Anti-Aging Serum is a powerful antioxidant that helps slow down the effects of age on your skin by preventing free radical damage. It helps to relieve dry skin, fine lines, and wrinkles. This Serum is clinically proven to promote the production of Collagen, helping to reverse time's effect on your skin by restoring its natural firmness. It also provides a boost in sunscreen and UV protection.

About this brand

Online Certificate Training To Work In The Cannabis Industry for job seekers, business owners, medical staff, patients, or anyone with a passion for cannabis and it's very many possibilities.