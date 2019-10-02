Blue Dream seeds
by Premium Seed Market
on October 2nd, 2019
I like this strain. It grew strong and had thick fat leaves. The taste was very earthy.
on September 30th, 2019
Instant 5 stars just on how nice the staff are and the free seeds and sale they always have going on. I ordered 10 seeds 7 of them were female and the 3 were male they all grew amazingly and they smell the best. And the price is low and they give you free seeds. Kind staff and fast at responding. Valued people 👍.
on September 29th, 2019
Ak 47 is one of my favorite weed strains grows very well I recommend this strain 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟
Don't let its intense name fool you: AK-47 will leave you relaxed and mellow. This sativa-dominant strain mixes Colombian, Mexican, Thai, and Afghani varieties, bringing together a complex blend of flavors and effects. AK-47 may deliver a steady and long-lasting cerebral buzz that will keep you mentally alert and engaged in creative or social activities. While its scent is sour and earthy, its sweet, floral notes can only be fully realized in the taste.