420_seeds.Grower-OG on September 30th, 2019

Instant 5 stars just on how nice the staff are and the free seeds and sale they always have going on. I ordered 10 seeds 7 of them were female and the 3 were male they all grew amazingly and they smell the best. And the price is low and they give you free seeds. Kind staff and fast at responding. Valued people ๐Ÿ‘.