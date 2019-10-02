420_seeds.Grower-OG on September 30th, 2019

Instant 5 stars just on how nice the staff are and the free seeds and sale they always have going on. I ordered 10 seeds 7 of them were female and the 3 were male they all grew amazingly and they smell the best. And the price is low and they give you free seeds. Kind staff and fast at responding. Valued people 👍.