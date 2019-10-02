 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
AK 47 | 10 PACK

by Cannabis Seeds USA

5.06
$29.99MSRP

About this product

Despite the ferocious name, AK-47 is a relaxing and mellowing strain. This indica dominant strain means you can look forward to a long lasting body high upon your first few tokes. https://cannabis-seed.us/shop/outdoor-cannabis-seeds/ak-47-10-pack/

6 customer reviews

WebDesk710

I like this strain. It grew strong and had thick fat leaves. The taste was very earthy.

420_seeds.Grower-OG

Instant 5 stars just on how nice the staff are and the free seeds and sale they always have going on. I ordered 10 seeds 7 of them were female and the 3 were male they all grew amazingly and they smell the best. And the price is low and they give you free seeds. Kind staff and fast at responding. Valued people 👍.

Matty6789

Ak 47 is one of my favorite weed strains grows very well I recommend this strain 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟

About this strain

AK-47

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Don't let its intense name fool you: AK-47 will leave you relaxed and mellow. This sativa-dominant strain mixes Colombian, Mexican, Thai, and Afghani varieties, bringing together a complex blend of flavors and effects. AK-47 may deliver a steady and long-lasting cerebral buzz that will keep you mentally alert and engaged in creative or social activities. While its scent is sour and earthy, its sweet, floral notes can only be fully realized in the taste. 

 

About this brand

Cannabis Seeds USA Logo
Cannabis seeds USA is a "cannabis seed bank" located directly in USA. We sell cannabis hemp seeds online. Find all kinds of seeds for your most famous strains.