About this product

Buy AK 47 cannabis seeds Buy Afghan Kush cannabis seeds Don’t let its intense name fool you: AK-47 will leave you relaxed and mellow. This sativa-dominant strain mixes Colombian, Mexican, Thai, and Afghani varieties, bringing together a complex blend of flavors and effects. While its scent is sour and earthy, its sweet, floral notes can only be fully realized in the taste. https://cannabis-seed.us/product/ak-47-100-pack/