Sativa

AK 47 – 100 PACK

by Cannabis Seeds USA

AK 47 – 100 PACK

$99.99MSRP



About this product

Buy AK 47 cannabis seeds Buy Afghan Kush cannabis seeds Don’t let its intense name fool you: AK-47 will leave you relaxed and mellow. This sativa-dominant strain mixes Colombian, Mexican, Thai, and Afghani varieties, bringing together a complex blend of flavors and effects. While its scent is sour and earthy, its sweet, floral notes can only be fully realized in the taste. https://cannabis-seed.us/product/ak-47-100-pack/

About this brand

Cannabis Seeds USA Logo
Cannabis seeds USA is a "cannabis seed bank" located directly in USA. We sell cannabis seeds online. Find all kinds of seeds for your most famous strains.

About this strain

Mexican Sativa

Mexican Sativa

Mexican Sativa is a 70/30 sativa-dominant hybrid that offers an uplifting, clear-headed buzz alongside a fresh sandalwood aroma. To reduce the plant's flowering time, Sensi Seeds breeders crossed a cultivar from the southern province of Oaxaca with the hardy African sativa Durban Poison and a fast-flowering Pakistani indica.

 

