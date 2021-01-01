 Loading…

  5. ALASKA THUNDER FUCK – 100 PACK
Sativa

ALASKA THUNDER FUCK – 100 PACK

by Cannabis Seeds USA

$99.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Alaskan Thunderfuck (also referred to as ATF, Matanuska Thunder Fuck or Matanuska Tundra) is a legendary sativa-dominant strain originating in the Matanuska Valley area of Alaska. Alaskan Thunderfuck sets itself apart with chunky buds that are medium to large in size and have a tapered, spade-like appearance. The leaves, which are a pale shade of sea green, have a fluffy look and feel and can be easily torn away from their central stems. Vibrant orange pistils wind their way through these piecey leaves. According to the legend, it was originally a Northern California sativa crossed with a Russian ruderalis, but sometime in the late 70s it was crossed with Afghani genetics to make it heartier.

About this brand

Cannabis seeds USA is a "cannabis seed bank" located directly in USA. We sell cannabis seeds online. Find all kinds of seeds for your most famous strains.

About this strain

Alaska

Alaska

Alaska, developed by Tikun Olam, is an Israeli strain comprised of 70% sativa genetics. With uplifting effects intended for daytime consumption, Alaska has been found to successfully treat an array of medical symptoms including inflammation, pain, nausea, insomnia, and gastrointestinal disorders. 

