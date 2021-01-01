 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. ASPHALT OG – 10 Pack
Hybrid

ASPHALT OG – 10 Pack

by Cannabis Seeds USA

Write a review
Cannabis Seeds USA Cannabis Seeds ASPHALT OG – 10 Pack

$220.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Venom OG (Asphalt Plant) Follow us: A cross between Venom OG and Humboldt OG, Venom OG (now renamed Asphalt Plant) is a 50/50 Hybrid strain. The flowers are dense and bright green with protruding bright orange hairs that show purple colors towards the final weeks of flowering. https://cannabis-seed.us/product/asphalt-og/

About this brand

Cannabis Seeds USA Logo
Cannabis seeds USA is a "cannabis seed bank" located directly in USA. We sell cannabis seeds online. Find all kinds of seeds for your most famous strains.

About this strain

Venom OG

Venom OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Venom OG is a indica-dominant strain made by crossing Poison OG and Rare Dankness #1. It's marked by dense, forest-green buds with a tangle of bright orange hairs. Venom OG has an aroma of skunk, pine, lemon, and diesel. This strain is recommended for nighttime use as its effects tend toward full-body relaxation, but it also provides some sensory elevation that is enjoyable for lazy activities. Patients have found Venom OG to be a potent remedy for pain, arthritis, anxiety, and sleep disorders. Growers should note that Venom OG is suitable for outdoor or indoor gardens and its breeders suggest a 50 to 65-day flowering period. Venom OG is bred by Rare Darkness Seeds.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review