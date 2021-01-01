 Loading…

Indica

ASPHALT OG – 3 PACK

by Cannabis Seeds USA

ASPHALT OG – 3 PACK

$110.00MSRP

About this product

Venom OG (Asphalt Plant) Follow us: A cross between Venom OG and Humboldt OG, Venom OG (now renamed Asphalt Plant) is a 50/50 Hybrid strain. The flowers are dense and bright green with protruding bright orange hairs that show purple colors towards the final weeks of flowering. https://cannabis-seed.us/product/asphalt-og-3-pack/

About this brand

Cannabis seeds USA is a "cannabis seed bank" located directly in USA. We sell cannabis seeds online. Find all kinds of seeds for your most famous strains.

About this strain

Anonymous OG

Anonymous OG
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

The 3C Anonymous OG greets the nose with distinctive woodsy, citrus, diesel scent that indica connoisseurs all know and love. Anonymous OG is a 3C Farms select cut of 3C Kushishima. Its round dense buds are wrapped in deep green calyxes that drip with resin and glitter with trichomes. The flavor is deep, satisfying the most refined palate. This strain is incredibly relaxing and sedative, and should be consumed in the evening for best results. 

