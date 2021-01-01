BLUEBERRY CHEESECAKE – 3 PACK
About this product
The sativa side provides an energetic high, but due to its portion of indica genetics, it's also a powerful remedy for pain, insomnia, and lack of appetite. It's a cross of various Blueberry hybrid strains and Cheese. ... The flowering time of Blueberry Cheesecake is 7-9 weeks. https://cannabis-seed.us/product/blueberry-cheesecake-auto-3-pack/
About this brand
Cannabis Seeds USA
About this strain
Blue Cheese
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Blue Cheese is an indica cross created by crossing a Blueberry male with an original U.K. Cheese (a Skunk #1 phenotype) female. The sweet and savory smells of berry and blue cheese combine to create a creamy, unique flavor reminiscent of the original Cheese. The heavy effects will help you feel relaxed at the end of the day and can provide relief for muscle spasms, pain, and stress.
