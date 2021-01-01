 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. BLUEBERRY CHEESECAKE – 3 PACK
Indica

BLUEBERRY CHEESECAKE – 3 PACK

by Cannabis Seeds USA

$110.00MSRP

About this product

The sativa side provides an energetic high, but due to its portion of indica genetics, it's also a powerful remedy for pain, insomnia, and lack of appetite. It's a cross of various Blueberry hybrid strains and Cheese. ... The flowering time of Blueberry Cheesecake is 7-9 weeks. https://cannabis-seed.us/product/blueberry-cheesecake-auto-3-pack/

About this brand

Cannabis seeds USA is a "cannabis seed bank" located directly in USA. We sell cannabis seeds online. Find all kinds of seeds for your most famous strains.

About this strain

Blue Cheese

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Cheese is an indica cross created by crossing a Blueberry male with an original U.K. Cheese (a Skunk #1 phenotype) female. The sweet and savory smells of berry and blue cheese combine to create a creamy, unique flavor reminiscent of the original Cheese. The heavy effects will help you feel relaxed at the end of the day and can provide relief for muscle spasms, pain, and stress.

