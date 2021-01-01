 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. BUBBA KUSH AUTO – SINGLE SEED
Indica

BUBBA KUSH AUTO – SINGLE SEED

by Cannabis Seeds USA

Cannabis Seeds USA Cannabis Seeds BUBBA KUSH AUTO – SINGLE SEED

$40.00MSRP

About this product

Bubba kush is a feminized hybrid that exhibited select Bubble Gum genetics with a hardy, stable, and easy to grow plant. https://cannabis-seed.us/product/bubba-kush/

About this brand

Cannabis Seeds USA Logo
Cannabis seeds USA is a "cannabis seed bank" located directly in USA. We sell cannabis seeds online. Find all kinds of seeds for your most famous strains.

About this strain

Bubba OG

Bubba OG
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Bubba OG is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Pre -98 Bubba Kush with Ghost OG. The result is a super potent, sweet smelling indica. This strain is ideal for relaxing and socializing. Bubba OG is used by medical marijuana patients to treat symptoms associated with insomnia, nausea, muscle spasms and pain.

