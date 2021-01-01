COLOMBIAN GOLD – 100 PACK
About this product
Acapulco Gold was one of the parents of the hybrid Skunk No. 1, which was called “the backbone of the modern cannabis breeding world.” In 2014, High Times magazine named Acapulco Gold one of the greatest strains of all time. It is a landrace strain that has a long growing season and the plant can adapt to growing in different types of conditions. https://cannabis-seed.us/product/colombian-gold-100-pack-2/
About this brand
Cannabis Seeds USA
About this strain
Miss Columbian
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Pinene
A cross that celebrates the legendary landrace Columbian, Miss Columbia crosses Cindy Le Pew and Columbian Black. Miss Columbia was bred with the goal of bringing the classic ‘60s strain back into circulation, and it reeks of tropical pineapple, melon, skunk, and diesel. As for the high, consumers can expect a soaring rush that may be a bit intense for the less experienced, but welcomed by any lover of racey strains.
