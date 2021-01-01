 Loading…

Hybrid

COLOMBIAN GOLD – 100 PACK

by Cannabis Seeds USA

Cannabis Seeds USA Cannabis Seeds COLOMBIAN GOLD – 100 PACK

$99.99MSRP

About this product

Acapulco Gold was one of the parents of the hybrid Skunk No. 1, which was called “the backbone of the modern cannabis breeding world.” In 2014, High Times magazine named Acapulco Gold one of the greatest strains of all time. It is a landrace strain that has a long growing season and the plant can adapt to growing in different types of conditions. https://cannabis-seed.us/product/colombian-gold-100-pack-2/

About this brand

Cannabis Seeds USA Logo
Cannabis seeds USA is a "cannabis seed bank" located directly in USA. We sell cannabis seeds online. Find all kinds of seeds for your most famous strains.

About this strain

Miss Columbian

Miss Columbian
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Pinene

A cross that celebrates the legendary landrace Columbian, Miss Columbia crosses Cindy Le Pew and Columbian Black. Miss Columbia was bred with the goal of bringing the classic ‘60s strain back into circulation, and it reeks of tropical pineapple, melon, skunk, and diesel. As for the high, consumers can expect a soaring rush that may be a bit intense for the less experienced, but welcomed by any lover of racey strains.

