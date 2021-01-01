GARY PAYTON COOKIES – 10 PACK
Gary Payton is a highly coveted hybrid marijuana strain named after the NBA Hall of Famer. Cookies Gary Payton, also known simply as “Gary Payton,” is a rare evenly balanced hybrid strain (50% indica/50% sativa) created through crossing the classic They X Snowman strains. Known for its hard-hitting high and long-lasting effects, Cookies Gary Payton is definitely best suited for the experienced patient. https://cannabis-seed.us/product/gary-payton-cookies-10-pack/
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Linalool
A collab between Cookies and Powerzzz Genetics, Gary Payton is a highly coveted hybrid marijuana strain bred by Cookies cultivar and named after the NBA Hall of Famer. Combining the Y and Snowman breeds a potent, flavorful, and colorful strain. It has high amounts of THC and almost no CBD, and middle-of-the-road effects that provide an even-keeled experience.
