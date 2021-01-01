 Loading…

  5. GARY PAYTON COOKIES – 10 PACK
Hybrid

GARY PAYTON COOKIES – 10 PACK

by Cannabis Seeds USA

GARY PAYTON COOKIES – 10 PACK

$399.99MSRP

About this product

Gary Payton is a highly coveted hybrid marijuana strain named after the NBA Hall of Famer. Cookies Gary Payton, also known simply as “Gary Payton,” is a rare evenly balanced hybrid strain (50% indica/50% sativa) created through crossing the classic They X Snowman strains. Known for its hard-hitting high and long-lasting effects, Cookies Gary Payton is definitely best suited for the experienced patient. https://cannabis-seed.us/product/gary-payton-cookies-10-pack/

About this brand

Cannabis seeds USA is a "cannabis seed bank" located directly in USA. We sell cannabis seeds online. Find all kinds of seeds for your most famous strains.

About this strain

Gary Payton

Gary Payton
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

A collab between Cookies and Powerzzz Genetics, Gary Payton is a highly coveted hybrid marijuana strain bred by Cookies cultivar and named after the NBA Hall of Famer. Combining the Y and Snowman breeds a potent, flavorful, and colorful strain. It has high amounts of THC and almost no CBD, and middle-of-the-road effects that provide an even-keeled experience.

