  Home
  Shop
  Cannabis
  Seeds
  GRANDDADDY PURPS – 3 PACK
Hybrid

GRANDDADDY PURPS – 3 PACK

by Cannabis Seeds USA

Cannabis Seeds USA Cannabis Seeds GRANDDADDY PURPS – 3 PACK

$110.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

buds won first place in 2015 at the Denver High Times Cannabis Cup for Best U.S. Indica. Granddaddy Purple is typically high in Caryophyllene, alpha-Pinene, and Humulene. A simple cross of purple urkle produced this legendary strain. The cannabis strain Granddaddy Purple (aka Grand Daddy Purps) is an indica that emits a sweet berry fragrance and leaves consumers experiencing a grape aftertaste. It’s a striking strain, with deep and dark purple buds surrounded with bright orange hairs and a plethora of white trichomes. https://cannabis-seed.us/product/granddaddy-purps-3-pack/

About this brand

Cannabis Seeds USA Logo
Cannabis seeds USA is a "cannabis seed bank" located directly in USA. We sell cannabis seeds online. Find all kinds of seeds for your most famous strains.

