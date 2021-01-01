GRANDDADDY PURPS – 3 PACK
by Cannabis Seeds USAWrite a review
$110.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Similar items
About this product
buds won first place in 2015 at the Denver High Times Cannabis Cup for Best U.S. Indica. Granddaddy Purple is typically high in Caryophyllene, alpha-Pinene, and Humulene. A simple cross of purple urkle produced this legendary strain. The cannabis strain Granddaddy Purple (aka Grand Daddy Purps) is an indica that emits a sweet berry fragrance and leaves consumers experiencing a grape aftertaste. It’s a striking strain, with deep and dark purple buds surrounded with bright orange hairs and a plethora of white trichomes. https://cannabis-seed.us/product/granddaddy-purps-3-pack/
About this brand
Cannabis Seeds USA
About this strain
Sweet Berry
Sweet Berry is a hybrid cross between two flavor powerhouses, Chernobyl and Blueberry. Its Chernobyl parent is a sweet-smelling hybrid strain with floral and lime flavors, while the indica Blueberry lends deep notes of fruit and berry. Sun-grown at the Northern California Hillberry Farms, Sweet Berry offers long-lasting euphoric effects that focus themselves cerebrally.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.