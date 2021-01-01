GRANDDADDY PURPS AUTO – 10 Pack
by Cannabis Seeds USAWrite a review
$220.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Similar items
About this product
Grandaddy Purps “GDP” is a pure indica strain. A genetic winner, GDP’s buds won first place in 2015 at the Denver High Times Cannabis Cup for Best U.S. Indica. Granddaddy Purple is typically high in Caryophyllene, alpha-Pinene, and Humulene. A simple cross of purple urkle produced this legendary strain. The cannabis strain Granddaddy Purple (aka Grand Daddy Purps) is an indica that emits a sweet berry fragrance and leaves consumers experiencing a grape aftertaste. It’s a striking strain, with deep and dark purple buds surrounded with bright orange hairs and a plethora of white trichomes. https://cannabis-seed.us/product/granddaddy-purps-auto-10-pack/
About this brand
Cannabis Seeds USA
About this strain
Grand Doggy Purps
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Ocimene
- Pinene
Grand Doggy Purps, or more formerly Grand Doggy Purple, is an indica-dominant hybrid cross between Granddaddy Purple and a Chemdawg phenotype known as Chemdawg D. Bred by Connoisseur Seeds, this hybrid inherits an aromatic fusion of sweet grape and sour skunk. Though mostly indica, this strain's effects are lifted by cerebral energy, allowing focus and productivity in spite of its indica potency.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.