  5. GRANDDADDY PURPS – SINGLE SEED
Indica

GRANDDADDY PURPS – SINGLE SEED

by Cannabis Seeds USA

Cannabis Seeds USA Cannabis Seeds GRANDDADDY PURPS – SINGLE SEED

$40.00MSRP

About this product

Grandaddy Purps “GDP” is a pure indica strain. A genetic winner, GDP’s buds won first place in 2015 at the Denver High Times Cannabis Cup for Best U.S. Indica. Granddaddy Purple is typically high in Caryophyllene, alpha-Pinene, and Humulene. A simple cross of purple urkle produced this legendary strain. The cannabis strain Granddaddy Purple (aka Grand Daddy Purps) is an indica that emits a sweet berry fragrance and leaves consumers experiencing a grape aftertaste. It’s a striking strain, with deep and dark purple buds surrounded with bright orange hairs and a plethora of white trichomes. https://cannabis-seed.us/product/granddaddy-purps-single-seed/

About this brand

Cannabis seeds USA is a "cannabis seed bank" located directly in USA. We sell cannabis seeds online. Find all kinds of seeds for your most famous strains.

About this strain

Grand Doggy Purps

Grand Doggy Purps
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Ocimene
  3. Pinene

Grand Doggy Purps, or more formerly Grand Doggy Purple, is an indica-dominant hybrid cross between Granddaddy Purple and a Chemdawg phenotype known as Chemdawg D. Bred by Connoisseur Seeds, this hybrid inherits an aromatic fusion of sweet grape and sour skunk. Though mostly indica, this strain's effects are lifted by cerebral energy, allowing focus and productivity in spite of its indica potency. 

