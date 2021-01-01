About this product

Grandaddy Purps “GDP” is a pure indica strain. A genetic winner, GDP’s buds won first place in 2015 at the Denver High Times Cannabis Cup for Best U.S. Indica. Granddaddy Purple is typically high in Caryophyllene, alpha-Pinene, and Humulene. A simple cross of purple urkle produced this legendary strain. The cannabis strain Granddaddy Purple (aka Grand Daddy Purps) is an indica that emits a sweet berry fragrance and leaves consumers experiencing a grape aftertaste. It’s a striking strain, with deep and dark purple buds surrounded with bright orange hairs and a plethora of white trichomes. https://cannabis-seed.us/product/granddaddy-purps-single-seed/