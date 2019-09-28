Blue Dream seeds
by Premium Seed Market
on September 28th, 2019
The strain is great and will always recommend over other strains. Has great taste and the thc level is a little over average. But is the best weed I have grown. Highly recommend.
Grape Ape, propagated by Apothecary Genetics and Barney’s Farm, is a mostly indica strain that crosses Mendocino Purps, Skunk, and Afghani. Named for its distinct grape-like smell, this indica is known for providing carefree relaxation that can help soothe pain, stress, and anxiety. Its dense, compact buds are wreathed in deep purple leaves which darken as this indica reaches full maturation following its 7 to 8 week flowering time.