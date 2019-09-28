 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Grape Ape

by Cannabis Seeds USA

About this product

Grape Ape is an award-winning Indica. Boasting THC levels between 17 and 23%, this powerful flower provides a happy and euphoric high that can be effective for managing stress, pain and insomnia. Marijuana consumers might also want to move slowly with this one, it’s potent body high can come out of nowhere. https://cannabis-seed.us/shop/outdoor-cannabis-seeds/grape-ape-cannabis-seeds/

Oscar_471

The strain is great and will always recommend over other strains. Has great taste and the thc level is a little over average. But is the best weed I have grown. Highly recommend.

About this strain

Grape Ape

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Grape Ape, propagated by Apothecary Genetics and Barney’s Farm, is a mostly indica strain that crosses Mendocino Purps, Skunk, and Afghani. Named for its distinct grape-like smell, this indica is known for providing carefree relaxation that can help soothe pain, stress, and anxiety. Its dense, compact buds are wreathed in deep purple leaves which darken as this indica reaches full maturation following its 7 to 8 week flowering time.

About this brand

Cannabis seeds USA is a "cannabis seed bank" located directly in USA. We sell marijuana seeds online. Find pot seeds for your most famous strains.