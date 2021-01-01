 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. GRAPE APE AUTO – 3 PACK
Indica

GRAPE APE AUTO – 3 PACK

by Cannabis Seeds USA

Write a review
Cannabis Seeds USA Cannabis Seeds GRAPE APE AUTO – 3 PACK

$79.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Grape Ape, is a mostly indica strain that crosses Mendocino Purps, Skunk, and Afghani. … Its dense, compact buds are wreathed in deep purple leaves which darken as this indica reaches full maturation following its 7 to 8 week flowering time.. https://cannabis-seed.us/product/grape-ape-auto-3-pack/

About this brand

Cannabis Seeds USA Logo
Cannabis seeds USA is a "cannabis seed bank" located directly in USA. We sell cannabis seeds online. Find all kinds of seeds for your most famous strains.

About this strain

Deep Purple

Deep Purple
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Terpinolene

Deep Purple from Subcool's The Dank was bred to include the best traits from Purple Urkle and Querkle and to bring out more of that incredible grape taste. With a strong high, Deep Purple is calming and relaxing.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review