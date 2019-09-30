Blue Dream seeds
by Premium Seed Market
on September 30th, 2019
These are the best seeds I have germinated 8 out of 10 turned out female and they grew fast and strong. The buds smelled amazing and potent. The also taste amazing that's why Hindu Kush is my favorite strain. Highly recommend, nice customer service. Definitely buying again.
on September 13th, 2019
Amazing seeds, all germinated female. Best Kush ever.
Hindu Kush is a pure indica strain named after the mountain range stretching 500 miles between Pakistan and Afghanistan where it originated. The harsh climate of its homeland has conditioned this strain to express a thick, protective coat of crystal trichomes cherished by hash makers worldwide. With a subtle sweet and earthy sandalwood aroma, Hindu Kush induces a deep sense of calm that helps bring relief to those suffering pain, nausea, and stress disorders.