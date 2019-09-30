 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Hindu Kush

Hindu Kush

by Cannabis Seeds USA

Skip to Reviews
5.02
Cannabis Seeds USA Cannabis Seeds Hindu Kush
Cannabis Seeds USA Cannabis Seeds Hindu Kush
Cannabis Seeds USA Cannabis Seeds Hindu Kush

$99.99MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

This pure Indica seed-strain comes directly from the massive mountain range for which it is named. The Hindu Kush is the western spur of the Himalayas, covering half of Afghanistan and straddling the borders of Pakistan and India, reaching almost to China. Hindu Kush is the absolute centre of the world when considering true Indica or Afghanica genotypes and the various forms of black hashish produced from them. https://cannabis-seed.us/shop/outdoor-cannabis-seeds/hindu-kush-10-pack/

2 customer reviews

5.02

write a review

Only_OG.Kush_Jane

These are the best seeds I have germinated 8 out of 10 turned out female and they grew fast and strong. The buds smelled amazing and potent. The also taste amazing that's why Hindu Kush is my favorite strain. Highly recommend, nice customer service. Definitely buying again.

Devilslettuceedibles

Amazing seeds, all germinated female. Best Kush ever.

About this strain

Hindu Kush

Hindu Kush
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Hindu Kush is a pure indica strain named after the mountain range stretching 500 miles between Pakistan and Afghanistan where it originated. The harsh climate of its homeland has conditioned this strain to express a thick, protective coat of crystal trichomes cherished by hash makers worldwide. With a subtle sweet and earthy sandalwood aroma, Hindu Kush induces a deep sense of calm that helps bring relief to those suffering pain, nausea, and stress disorders.

About this brand

Cannabis Seeds USA Logo
Cannabis seeds USA is a "cannabis seed bank" located directly in USA. We sell marijuana seeds online. Find pot seeds for your most famous strains.