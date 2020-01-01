JACK HERER – 100 PACK
by Cannabis Seeds USAWrite a review
$99.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Similar items
About this product
A sativa-dominant hybrid strain of cannabis that has been named after Jack Herer in honor of his work. This strain has won several awards, including the 7th High Times Cannabis Cup. Jack Herer was also inducted into the Counterculture Hall of Fame at the 16th Cannabis Cup in recognition of his first book. https://cannabis-seed.us/product/jack-herer-100-pack/
About this brand
Cannabis Seeds USA
About this strain
North American Indica
North American refers to any strain that grows natively in this region. These indigenous vareities (also called landraces) can exhibit indica or sativa characteristics depending on the climate and latitude at which it grows. Sativas tend to grow in warmer regions closer to the equator, while the hardier indica varieties are more common beyond 30 degrees latitude.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.