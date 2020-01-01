 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. JACK HERER – 100 PACK
Indica

JACK HERER – 100 PACK

by Cannabis Seeds USA

Write a review
Cannabis Seeds USA Cannabis Seeds JACK HERER – 100 PACK

$99.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

A sativa-dominant hybrid strain of cannabis that has been named after Jack Herer in honor of his work. This strain has won several awards, including the 7th High Times Cannabis Cup. Jack Herer was also inducted into the Counterculture Hall of Fame at the 16th Cannabis Cup in recognition of his first book. https://cannabis-seed.us/product/jack-herer-100-pack/

About this brand

Cannabis Seeds USA Logo
Cannabis seeds USA is a "cannabis seed bank" located directly in USA. We sell cannabis seeds online. Find all kinds of seeds for your most famous strains.

About this strain

North American Indica

North American Indica

North American refers to any strain that grows natively in this region. These indigenous vareities (also called landraces) can exhibit indica or sativa characteristics depending on the climate and latitude at which it grows. Sativas tend to grow in warmer regions closer to the equator, while the hardier indica varieties are more common beyond 30 degrees latitude.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review