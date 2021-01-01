MEDUSA – 10 Pack
About this product
Medusa is female that loves to offer her powers anyone who thinks they can take her on. She’ll definitely turn you into stone with one look or knock you on your ass for a while. In fact, you’ll probably be back for more punishment before you know it.. https://cannabis-seed.us/product/medusa-10-pack/
Medusa
Myrcene
Pinene
Caryophyllene
Medusa mixes smooth, sweet flavors with an earthy aroma of fresh blueberries to create a compelling hybrid. Using their strain Misty, Nirvana Seeds has developed a strong mix of sedating body effects with balanced and clear cerebral activity. Medical consumers appreciate Medusa’s ability to combat sleep issues and body pains.
