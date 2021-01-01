 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. MEDUSA – 10 Pack
Hybrid

MEDUSA – 10 Pack

by Cannabis Seeds USA

Write a review
Cannabis Seeds USA Cannabis Seeds MEDUSA – 10 Pack

$199.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Medusa is female that loves to offer her powers anyone who thinks they can take her on. She’ll definitely turn you into stone with one look or knock you on your ass for a while. In fact, you’ll probably be back for more punishment before you know it.. https://cannabis-seed.us/product/medusa-10-pack/

About this brand

Cannabis Seeds USA Logo
Cannabis seeds USA is a "cannabis seed bank" located directly in USA. We sell cannabis seeds online. Find all kinds of seeds for your most famous strains.

About this strain

Medusa

Medusa
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Medusa mixes smooth, sweet flavors with an earthy aroma of fresh blueberries to create a compelling hybrid. Using their strain Misty, Nirvana Seeds has developed a strong mix of sedating body effects with balanced and clear cerebral activity. Medical consumers appreciate Medusa’s ability to combat sleep issues and body pains.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review