 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. NORTHERN LIGHTS – 10 PACK
Indica

NORTHERN LIGHTS – 10 PACK

by Cannabis Seeds USA

Write a review
Cannabis Seeds USA Cannabis Seeds NORTHERN LIGHTS – 10 PACK

$199.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

10 Pack - 100 seeds Northern Lights, formerly known as CI #5 F1, is an award winning Indica dominant strain. This strain is well received by growers, medical patients, and recreational consumers and may be one of the most popular Indica strains of all time. The strain is readily available in dispensaries throughout the West Coast and Colorado. Northern Lights stands among the most famous strains of all time, a pure indica cherished for its resinous buds, fast flowering, and resilience during growth. Itself a descendant of indigenous Afghani and Thai landrace strains, Northern Lights has given rise to famous hybrids like Shiva Skunk and Super Silver Haze. 10 Packs, HYBRID, INDICA, INDOOR, OUTDOOR, PHOTO https://cannabis-seed.us/product/northern-lights-10-pack/

About this brand

Cannabis Seeds USA Logo
Cannabis seeds USA is a "cannabis seed bank" located directly in USA. We sell cannabis seeds online. Find all kinds of seeds for your most famous strains.

About this strain

North American Indica

North American Indica

North American refers to any strain that grows natively in this region. These indigenous vareities (also called landraces) can exhibit indica or sativa characteristics depending on the climate and latitude at which it grows. Sativas tend to grow in warmer regions closer to the equator, while the hardier indica varieties are more common beyond 30 degrees latitude.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review