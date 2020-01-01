 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. OG KUSH AUTO – 10 PACK
Indica

OG KUSH AUTO – 10 PACK

by Cannabis Seeds USA

$199.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

OG Kush is an American marijuana classic, a Southern California original with some of the highest levels in the world. With a 25:75 sativa/indica ratio, this auto flower version pulls no punches. https://cannabis-seed.us/product/og-kush-10-pack/

About this brand

Cannabis Seeds USA Logo
Cannabis seeds USA is a "cannabis seed bank" located directly in USA. We sell cannabis seeds online. Find all kinds of seeds for your most famous strains.

About this strain

North American Indica

North American refers to any strain that grows natively in this region. These indigenous vareities (also called landraces) can exhibit indica or sativa characteristics depending on the climate and latitude at which it grows. Sativas tend to grow in warmer regions closer to the equator, while the hardier indica varieties are more common beyond 30 degrees latitude.

