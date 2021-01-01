 Loading…

Sativa

SOUR DIESEL – 100 PACK

by Cannabis Seeds USA

Cannabis Seeds USA Cannabis Seeds SOUR DIESEL – 100 PACK

$99.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Sour Diesel is a sativa strain of cannabis. Sour Diesel, sometimes abbreviated as Sour D, is an extremely popular strain, distinguished by the fuel-like chemical smell of its flowers. It has a mostly sativa head high with some subtle physical indica relaxation, making it popular among recreational and medical users alike. This is a potent strain, with a THC content that had been measured at between 20% and 25%. https://cannabis-seed.us/product/sour-diesel-100-pack/

About this brand

Cannabis Seeds USA Logo
Cannabis seeds USA is a "cannabis seed bank" located directly in USA. We sell cannabis seeds online. Find all kinds of seeds for your most famous strains.

About this strain

Sour Flower

Sour Flower provides an uplifting sativa high and is good for relieving pain and anxiety.  

