  5. STRAWBERRY DIESEL – 3 PACK
Hybrid

STRAWBERRY DIESEL – 3 PACK

by Cannabis Seeds USA

STRAWBERRY DIESEL – 3 PACK

$110.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Strawberry Diesel is a hybrid strain of cannabis. It is a cross between NYC Diesel and the original Kyle Kushman’s Strawberry Cough, both renowned strains in their own right. https://cannabis-seed.us/product/strawberry-diesel-3-pack/

About this brand

Cannabis Seeds USA Logo
Cannabis seeds USA is a "cannabis seed bank" located directly in USA. We sell cannabis seeds online. Find all kinds of seeds for your most famous strains.

About this strain

NYC Diesel

NYC Diesel
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

NYC Diesel is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Mexican and Afghani landraces. This strain leans to the sativa side and provides strong cerebral effects that ease into a deep, full-body relaxation over time. A pungent lime and grapefruit aroma is the mark of a high quality batch, like those that won this strain five Cannabis Cup trophies in the early 2000s. NYC Diesel’s happy, talkative qualities make this hybrid a good choice for social activities and many anxiety-prone consumers praise it for its paranoia-free effects.

