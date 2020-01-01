TROPIKOOLATO – 10 PACK
Tropikoolato always gives a beautiful display of purples with an impressive stoney high. TropiKoolato is an evenly balanced hybrid strain (50% indica/50% sativa) created through a delicious cross of Face on Fire X GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) X Gelato #33. Named for its super delicious flavor, TropiKoolato is a patient favorite thanks to its full-bodied effects and clean euphoric high. https://cannabis-seed.us/product/tropikoolato-10-pack/
Cannabis Seeds USA
About this strain
Dr. Greenthumb’s Em-Dog
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Ocimene
From Humboldt Seed Organization and Cypress Hill’s B-Real comes Dr. Greenthumb’s Em-Dog, a cross of OG Kush and Chemdog 4. Thick, compact buds are coated in a blanket of trichomes. It has a flavor profile with notes of tropical fruit, lemon, exotic wood, and pine notes. Dr. Greenthumb’s Em-Dog is a high-potency strain that taps into both physical and cerebral effects.
