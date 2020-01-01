 Loading…

Hybrid

TROPIKOOLATO AUTO – 10 PACK

by Cannabis Seeds USA

TROPIKOOLATO AUTO – 10 PACK

$399.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Tropikoolato always gives a beautiful display of purples with an impressive stoney high. https://cannabis-seed.us/product/tropikoolato/

About this brand

Cannabis Seeds USA
Cannabis seeds USA is a "cannabis seed bank" located directly in USA. We sell cannabis seeds online. Find all kinds of seeds for your most famous strains.

About this strain

Dr. Greenthumb’s Em-Dog

Dr. Greenthumb’s Em-Dog
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

From Humboldt Seed Organization and Cypress Hill’s B-Real comes Dr. Greenthumb’s Em-Dog, a cross of OG Kush and Chemdog 4. Thick, compact buds are coated in a blanket of trichomes. It has a flavor profile with notes of tropical fruit, lemon, exotic wood, and pine notes. Dr. Greenthumb’s Em-Dog is a high-potency strain that taps into both physical and cerebral effects. 

