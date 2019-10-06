 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
White Gold

10 Pack White Gold Cannabis Seeds is an F1 cross between Colombian Gold (female) and White Widow (male). White Gold's dense flower formation is enhanced with a unique fruity aroma and backed up by Indica power. These seeds have Sativa in their breeding history which adds a pleasant 'up' to the high. Like many Indica-dominant strains, leaves and flowers can turn purple in low temperatures. Sunny / Mediterranean Average height gain Flowering 50 - 65 days Yield XXL Yield 40% Sativa / 60% Indica Regular Photo https://www.cannabis-seed.us

White Gold from Sensi Seeds is an indica-dominant hybrid that mixes White Widow with Himalayan Gold. Its dense colas are caked in sticky resin and produce a pungent Haze aroma. White Gold tastes sweet and earthy with a hint of fruitiness, supplying euphoric effects that won’t interrupt focus.

Cannabis seeds USA is a "cannabis seed bank" located directly in USA. We sell marijuana seeds online. Find pot seeds for your most famous strains.