420_seeds.Grower-OG on September 29th, 2019

White widow is one the best strains out there now doubt about it. And the genetics of these people is the best. I grow weed and top it once or twice and the amounts of weed it produces is insane. The buds are amazing and smell great. They grow were easy and fast. The spread is descent and the smell is strong and potent. Definitely buy more from here.