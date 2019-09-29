Blue Dream seeds
by Premium Seed Market
on September 29th, 2019
I always love this strain it is a pretty good strain and you get a good yield off of it would for sure recommend 🔥🔥
on September 29th, 2019
This bud grows very well and is great for indoor or out door growing I fully recommend 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 five stars all the way 🌏🌎🌍💪🐞🌱🎄💯✔🎶must have in eny garden
on September 29th, 2019
White widow is one the best strains out there now doubt about it. And the genetics of these people is the best. I grow weed and top it once or twice and the amounts of weed it produces is insane. The buds are amazing and smell great. They grow were easy and fast. The spread is descent and the smell is strong and potent. Definitely buy more from here.
Among the most famous strains worldwide is White Widow, a balanced hybrid first bred in the Netherlands by Green House Seeds. A cross between a Brazilian sativa landrace and a resin-heavy South Indian indica, White Widow has blessed every Dutch coffee shop menu since its birth in the 1990s. Its buds are white with crystal resin, warning you of the potent effects to come. A powerful burst of euphoria and energy breaks through immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity. White Widow’s genetics have given rise to many other legends like White Russian, White Rhino, and Blue Widow. Still, many growers prefer cultivation of the original White Widow, which flowers in about 60 days indoors.