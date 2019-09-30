Blue Dream seeds
by Premium Seed Market
These seeds are amazing. There not old and all germinated 9 were female. I used the one male to pollinate 3 of the females. They grow fast and the best genetics. The package was delivered in only 4 days ordered on Thursday and they arrived on Monday. Highly recommend you try them out they are the best. Valued Seedbank right here. Check them out.