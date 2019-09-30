 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Willie Nelson - 100 Pack

by Cannabis Seeds USA

$199.99MSRP

About this product

https://cannabis-seed.us/shop/outdoor-cannabis-seeds/willie-nelson-cannabis-seeds/

420_seeds.Grower-OG

These seeds are amazing. There not old and all germinated 9 were female. I used the one male to pollinate 3 of the females. They grow fast and the best genetics. The package was delivered in only 4 days ordered on Thursday and they arrived on Monday. Highly recommend you try them out they are the best. Valued Seedbank right here. Check them out.

About this brand

Cannabis seeds USA is a "cannabis seed bank" located directly in USA. We sell marijuana seeds online. Find pot seeds for your most famous strains.