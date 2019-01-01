 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Cannabolish™ Natural Odor Removing Spray - 2oz

by Cannabolish™ Natural Odor Removers

$5.00MSRP

About this product

Perfumes and air fresheners only cover odors and are made from harmful ingredients. Cannabolish completely removes smoke odors using a safe, natural blend of water and plant oils - no toxic chemicals or fake fragrances. Take this smaller bottle of Cannabolish Spray wherever you go. Toss one in your purse, backpack, luggage, or car for on-the-go odor control. - Neutralizes odor molecules in seconds, doesn't cover them up - Made with natural ingredients, like water and plant oils - No harsh chemicals, synthetic perfumes, alcohol, or phthalates - Non-toxic and safer around people, pets, and for the planet - Non-aerosol, biodegradable spray and recyclable packaging

About this brand

For chronic smoke odor issues, reach for Cannabolish, the plant-based cannabis odor remover made with natural ingredients. It's scientifically tailored to safely and effectively destroy smoke odor molecules. Cannabolish is made from natural plant oils and water (a blend we've perfected over 30 years), absorbing and removing odors without toxic ingredients. It's safe to use around animals and people, in large or small spaces, as often as you need it.