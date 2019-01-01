 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Cannabolish™ Odor Removing Candle

by Cannabolish™ Natural Odor Removers

$15.00MSRP

About this product

Cannabolish's clean-burning soy-based candle removes odors using safe, natural ingredients - no toxic chemicals or fake fragrances. Light a Cannabolish candle for added ambiance, bask in the gentle glow and enjoy an odor-free session, alone or with your circle. Neutralizes odor molecules, doesn't cover them up Made with natural ingredients, like water and plant oils Completely free of paraffin wax, phthalates, sulfates, and parabens Non-toxic and safer around people, pets, and for the planet Glass container is recyclable

About this brand

For chronic smoke odor issues, reach for Cannabolish, the plant-based cannabis odor remover made with natural ingredients. It's scientifically tailored to safely and effectively destroy smoke odor molecules. Cannabolish is made from natural plant oils and water (a blend we've perfected over 30 years), absorbing and removing odors without toxic ingredients. It's safe to use around animals and people, in large or small spaces, as often as you need it.