  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. Cannadips CBD: American Spice Tin

Cannadips CBD: American Spice Tin

by Cannadips

$14.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

American features a blend of cinnamon/chocolate with a hint of craft coffee. Crafted using all-natural (tobacco-free) ingredients. Each tin contains 150mg of water-dispersible CBD. 10mg per pouch. 15 pouches per tin.

About this brand

Cannadips are made with all-natural, tobbacco-free and nicotine-free ingredients. Think of it as a dry tincture pouch. Simply insert the pouch in your cheek and experience the effects of the pouch within minutes of absorption. Cannadips pouches are smokeless, spit-less, non-visible, and all-natural. Made with the highest quality, lab-tested ingredients, Cannadips give you a healthy smokeless alternative, and the versatility to use them when and where you choose. Offered in three flavors, American, Citrus, and Mint, Cannadips CBD formula is a patent-pending blend that's fast-acting, water-soluble, and begins working in around 10-15 minutes.