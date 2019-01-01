Cannadips are made with all-natural, tobbacco-free and nicotine-free ingredients. Think of it as a dry tincture pouch. Simply insert the pouch in your cheek and experience the effects of the pouch within minutes of absorption. Cannadips pouches are smokeless, spit-less, non-visible, and all-natural. Made with the highest quality, lab-tested ingredients, Cannadips give you a healthy smokeless alternative, and the versatility to use them when and where you choose. Offered in three flavors, American, Citrus, and Mint, Cannadips CBD formula is a patent-pending blend that's fast-acting, water-soluble, and begins working in around 10-15 minutes.