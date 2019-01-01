About this product
How much fun is this Emoji belt buckle? It has a stylish satin chrome finish and features a joint smoking emoji! The outline of the emoji, joint, and sunglasses are created with a bright chrome metal overlay. The background also showcases various pot themed emojis! A must have for lovers of both pot and emojis! https://cannadise.com/product/emoji-belt-buckle/
About this brand
Cannadise Novelty Goods
Stash Jars, Belt Buckles, Lanyards, Tumblers, Keychains and more! Our fun and trendy products have been designed to bring quality goods to individuals who want to show off their love for marijuana in style. Many of our products showcase the combination of different materials for a unique aesthetic. We are just getting started and you can expect to see many more product offerings in the future!