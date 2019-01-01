 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
4-Strain Cannador®

by Cannador

The 4-Strain Cannador® is perfect for someone who likes to keep two ounces on-hand since each glass cup fits 1/2 oz (or up to 3/4 oz ground). You can customize your Cannador® to either have ventilated lids with a humidifier or airtight silicone lids with no humidifier. It comes with 2 keys and a lock, so you can keep your strains safe and secured. The 4-Strain Cannador® has several layers of wood and a double edged seal so no smell will escape. Choose the exterior wood type of either cherry, which is a lighter more blonde color or walnut, which is darker brown. The finish is a clear matte to give a more natural look and feel to the wood.

Cannador® is a premium storage brand that focuses on functional design and balanced humidity for the home. We know how important freshness and taste are for your top shelf collection. Our goal is to maintain your collection’s quality while surrounded by a sustainably crafted product.