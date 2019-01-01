About this product

The 4-Strain Cannador® is perfect for someone who likes to keep two ounces on-hand since each glass cup fits 1/2 oz (or up to 3/4 oz ground). You can customize your Cannador® to either have ventilated lids with a humidifier or airtight silicone lids with no humidifier. It comes with 2 keys and a lock, so you can keep your strains safe and secured. The 4-Strain Cannador® has several layers of wood and a double edged seal so no smell will escape. Choose the exterior wood type of either cherry, which is a lighter more blonde color or walnut, which is darker brown. The finish is a clear matte to give a more natural look and feel to the wood.