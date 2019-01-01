About this product
The 8-Strain (with drawer) Cannador® is a much larger model with ample space to put your accoutrement and store everything in one location. It has six small 1/4oz jars and two large 1/2oz jars so you can fit 2.5 ounces total. In short, this is a mini-chest! It comes in walnut veneer and both the top and bottom portion lock.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Cannador
Cannador® is a premium storage brand that focuses on functional design and balanced humidity for the home. We know how important freshness and taste are for your top shelf collection. Our goal is to maintain your collection’s quality while surrounded by a sustainably crafted product.