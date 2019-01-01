 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Storage
  4. Flower storage
  5. 9-Strain Cannador®

9-Strain Cannador®

by Cannador

Write a review
Cannador Storage Flower Storage 9-Strain Cannador®

$259.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

The 9-Strain Cannador® is the ultimate product for the strain conscious connoisseur who likes to keep larger amounts of herbs separated and fresh with nine glass cups. You can store up to 2.25 ounces in this beautifully crafted piece in walnut exterior veneer with a solid wood mahogany interior. With two separate layers of wood and a dual-fitted lip, you can rest assured no smell will leak. The finish is a clear matte to give a more natural look and feel to the walnut veneer.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Cannador Logo
Cannador® is a premium storage brand that focuses on functional design and balanced humidity for the home. We know how important freshness and taste are for your top shelf collection. Our goal is to maintain your collection’s quality while surrounded by a sustainably crafted product.