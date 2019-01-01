 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Storage
  4. Flower storage
  5. Ballistic Nylon Travel Case

Ballistic Nylon Travel Case

by Cannador

Write a review
Cannador Storage Flower Storage Ballistic Nylon Travel Case
Cannador Storage Flower Storage Ballistic Nylon Travel Case
Cannador Storage Flower Storage Ballistic Nylon Travel Case

$149.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Tough yet refined ballistic nylon travel case with coffee leather trim featuring a TiZip® airtight zipper is perfect for someone on-the-go or a nice getaway. The interior is modular and can be custom configured to allow for up to four 1/4oz glass cups or four 1/2oz glass cups. You can also fit up to two Miron® jars in this travel case and each Miron® jar can fit an ounce. The interior top and bottom is lined with black leather. There is a mesh net pocket beside nylon velcro straps on the interior lid. The straps are adjustable and allow for vapes to be secured. The bottom interior corner features a grinder station that will secure a grinder that has up to a 2.5" diameter and 2.25" height using nylon straps. There is also a space on the bottom interior for securing additional vapes or accoutrement using nylon velcro straps. This travel case comes with your choice of either two 1/4oz or two 1/2oz glass cups or neither and a TSA combination lock may be purchased optionally. This travel case is made with pride by a family owned company in the Dominican Republic with over 100 years of doing business.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Cannador Logo
Cannador® is a premium storage brand that focuses on functional design and balanced humidity for the home. We know how important freshness and taste are for your top shelf collection. Our goal is to maintain your collection’s quality while surrounded by a sustainably crafted product.