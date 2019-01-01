 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Smoking accessories
  5. Leather Toolkit

Leather Toolkit

by Cannador

Write a review
Cannador Smoking Smoking Accessories Leather Toolkit
Cannador Smoking Smoking Accessories Leather Toolkit
Cannador Smoking Smoking Accessories Leather Toolkit

$49.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

The leather toolkit made of genuine leather is a great travel product and organizer for someone on-the-go because it's small enough to fit in a go-bag or even within the nook of a large Cannador like the 6-Strain with nook. There are two large pockets for large items and three small vape-pen pockets within the toolkit. The toolkit wraps together using a button snap strap. There is a flap on the inside top of the toolkit that will keep your contents from falling out if you tip the toolkit upside-down. This is a quality hand-crafted product made by a leather company with over 100 years in business.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Cannador Logo
Cannador® is a premium storage brand that focuses on functional design and balanced humidity for the home. We know how important freshness and taste are for your top shelf collection. Our goal is to maintain your collection’s quality while surrounded by a sustainably crafted product.